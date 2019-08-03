Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. ValuEngine lowered Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 7.09%. Research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 134.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 213.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.