Zacks: Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Given $26.33 Average Target Price by Analysts

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $26.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REZI. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Masi Niccolo De bought 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $100,029.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Montgomery Kelly bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,765.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,074 shares of company stock worth $407,561. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 426,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 914,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 279,327 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE REZI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. 1,446,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

