Zacks: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Unifi an industry rank of 3 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

In other Unifi news, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact bought 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $2,351,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $740,157.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 268,800 shares of company stock worth $5,465,107 over the last three months. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unifi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 53,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,533. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unifi has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $344.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Unifi had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

