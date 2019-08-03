Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZFGN. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Zafgen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Zafgen in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zafgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Zafgen stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Zafgen has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Zafgen will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zafgen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zafgen by 8.6% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zafgen by 73.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zafgen by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Zafgen by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

