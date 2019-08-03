Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives $40.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann set a $47.00 price target on Zai Lab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.54 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.49. 92,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,051. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

