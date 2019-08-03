Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15 to $3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of +3% to +5% yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.93. 339,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $140.28 and a 12 month high of $237.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $773,135.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,833.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,016,997 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

