Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Gap Down to $83.56

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.42, but opened at $83.56. Zendesk shares last traded at $85.04, with a volume of 2,543,520 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $4,287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,152,675.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $66,384.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,561 shares of company stock worth $10,532,884. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

