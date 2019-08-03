ZEON Hits 1-Day Volume of $266,971.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. ZEON has a total market cap of $630,950.00 and $266,971.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00260916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.01414141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024562 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00110962 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,112,819,353 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

