Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. 5,392,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,323. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $83.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

