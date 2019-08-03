Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,318,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $631,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10,058.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 154.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. 23,908,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,026,320. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

