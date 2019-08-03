Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 504 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.13. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

