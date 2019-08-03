Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 30.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $5,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,544,000 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

NYSE K traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 8.59%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.73%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.