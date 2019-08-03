Zhang Financial LLC Sells 4,271 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,255,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,864 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,058,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,790,000 after acquiring an additional 214,584 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,220,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,605,000 after acquiring an additional 192,734 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,134,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,125,000 after acquiring an additional 202,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,151,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,099,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,754. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

