Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ZSAN has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.66 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Zosano Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

ZSAN stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of Zosano Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

