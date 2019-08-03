Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zscaler Inc. operates as a cloud security company. It focuses on transforming networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first. The company’s flagship services consist of Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access engages on securing connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location or network. Zscaler Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,551. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -269.29 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $233,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 44,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $3,821,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,848 shares of company stock worth $35,319,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,160,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,877,000 after purchasing an additional 750,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 474.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 61.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,958,000 after purchasing an additional 413,072 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,835,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 874.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 328,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 294,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

