$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 19.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Business First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. 6,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,700. The firm has a market cap of $332.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.