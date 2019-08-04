$0.77 EPS Expected for BP plc (NYSE:BP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BP plc (NYSE:BP) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. BP reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BP will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $5.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BP.

Several brokerages have commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in BP by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 125,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in BP by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BP by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in BP by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in BP by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 96,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BP traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,591,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

