11,807 Shares in Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catasys in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catasys in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 164,031 shares of Catasys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $2,713,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 34,500 shares of Catasys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $627,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,223 shares of company stock worth $3,628,887. Insiders own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

CATS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Catasys from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Catasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of CATS stock remained flat at $$17.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 94,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44. Catasys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Analysts forecast that Catasys, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

