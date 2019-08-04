$134.36 Million in Sales Expected for CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will post $134.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.74 million and the lowest is $131.97 million. CSI Compressco reported sales of $99.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year sales of $501.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $509.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $548.34 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $632.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.14). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%. The firm had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.35 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. CSI Compressco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 93,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,909. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 75,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 130,809 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 291,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 123,850 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

