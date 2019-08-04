14,916 Shares in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $31,186,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $30,510,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $19,713,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $15,365,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $15,124,000.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,305,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,649. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.99. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

