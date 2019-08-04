$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post $2.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $10.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.17 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 59,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.84. 2,011,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

