2,250 Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,225,000. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH accounts for approximately 0.3% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In related news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,333 shares of company stock worth $3,537,128 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. 929,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,510. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.95.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.