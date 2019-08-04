$245.22 Million in Sales Expected for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce sales of $245.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $249.58 million. Pra Group posted sales of $221.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year sales of $995.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $973.16 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRAA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pra Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000.

Shares of PRAA traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. 363,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,226. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91. Pra Group has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

