2,713 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Bought by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $7,480,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $2,720,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,335 shares of company stock worth $26,476,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,265,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,244. The company has a market capitalization of $292.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.31. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

