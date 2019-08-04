$289.47 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report $289.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.00 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $260.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 77.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

AWI stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.80. 288,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,612. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $573,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 133,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,451,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 712,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after purchasing an additional 185,843 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

