2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on 2U from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 2U to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.08.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $881.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.84. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $90.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,228.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,621.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $64,861.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,922.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $356,942. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of 2U by 27.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of 2U by 39.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.