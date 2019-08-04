2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TWOU. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on 2U from $78.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. 5,724,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,492. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $90.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $881.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 2U will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $64,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at $555,922.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters acquired 12,459 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.15 per share, with a total value of $500,228.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,621.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $356,942 in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in 2U by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,491,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,768,000 after buying an additional 1,168,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 2U by 53.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,524,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,014,000 after buying an additional 884,527 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in 2U by 57.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,279,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,518,000 after buying an additional 827,915 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 0.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,557,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,785,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

