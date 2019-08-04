3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $693,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in 3M by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 22.3% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $170.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. 3M has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.