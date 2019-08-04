3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,011,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,587,000 after purchasing an additional 186,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after acquiring an additional 353,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $918,305,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in 3M by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,853,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,682,000 after acquiring an additional 171,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in 3M by 20,703.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.77.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $170.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

