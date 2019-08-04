$414.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report $414.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.00 million and the highest is $435.70 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $380.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 1,151.68% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

