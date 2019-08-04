500 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 1,007.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ventas by 59.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.