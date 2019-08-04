5,010 Shares in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,068,000 after buying an additional 181,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,516,000 after buying an additional 95,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after buying an additional 631,789 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 683,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after buying an additional 66,121 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 700 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,026.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,673.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 1,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $74,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $202,486. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,363. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.87.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $602.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

CAKE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

