5,429 Shares in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,429 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 8.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 7.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Masco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.31.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Masco’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.