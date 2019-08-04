600 Group (LON:SIXH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $19.22. 600 Group shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 74,106 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from 600 Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. 600 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

600 Group Company Profile (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

