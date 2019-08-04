$719.69 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will report sales of $719.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $717.00 million to $721.90 million. Pentair posted sales of $711.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of PNR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,264. Pentair has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

