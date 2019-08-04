7,563 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 56.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 73.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 31,930,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,265,386. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

