$8.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) will announce sales of $8.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tech Data’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.72 billion. Tech Data posted sales of $8.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full year sales of $37.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.86 billion to $37.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.66 billion to $38.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

In related news, Director Thomas I. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $201,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,020.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $819,858. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECD. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Tech Data by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Tech Data during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tech Data during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tech Data by 602.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tech Data by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECD traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 309,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,671. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.97. Tech Data has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

