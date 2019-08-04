8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Rating Increased to Buy at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EGHT. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley lowered 8X8 from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. 1,356,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,318. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. 8X8’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

