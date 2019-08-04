Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 52,126 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,331 shares of company stock worth $65,369,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $85.82. 4,756,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,570. The stock has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

