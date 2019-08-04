Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust (LON:ABD) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $258.56

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.56 and traded as low as $258.00. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust shares last traded at $260.20, with a volume of 3,651 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.82. The firm has a market cap of $287.23 million and a P/E ratio of 21.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

About Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust (LON:ABD)

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

