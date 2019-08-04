ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $215.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $325.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABMD. ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded ABIOMED from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.50.

ABMD stock opened at $200.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.11. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $197.01 and a 52 week high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $1,212,500.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,057,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 314.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,120,000 after purchasing an additional 491,750 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 78.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 36.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 11.1% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 106,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 6.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

