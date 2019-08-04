Abyss Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.57 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $146,861.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, Indodax and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $588.52 or 0.05392043 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042542 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001154 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,100,475 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, Ethfinex, DDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CoinBene, YoBit, Hotbit, Indodax, Kyber Network, Sistemkoin, IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.