Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Svb Leerink cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.69.

ACRS opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.05). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 999.53% and a negative return on equity of 78.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 699,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,881,587.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 454,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $2,085,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,107,983 shares of company stock worth $9,303,479. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,423 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 699,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 158,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 250,963 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 90,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 105,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

