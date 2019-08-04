Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Activision Blizzard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.20.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,744,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,999 shares of company stock valued at $752,724. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

