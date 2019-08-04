Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Earns “Average” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an average rating on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a research note on Wednesday.

PEO traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 71,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,654. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 43.0% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

