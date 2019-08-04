Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $33.90. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 58 shares changing hands.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 193,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 85,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter.

About Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.