Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACM. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aecom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

Get Aecom alerts:

NYSE ACM opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62. Aecom has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.