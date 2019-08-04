Aeon (AEON) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,711.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00006192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $19,711.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00805287 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004521 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.