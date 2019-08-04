Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho set a $77.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of AERI opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $67.65.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.96% and a negative net margin of 684.56%. The business had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 456,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,815,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,337,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 810,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 240,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 325,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 211,699 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

