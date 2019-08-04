Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALRN. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aileron Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.33.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 129,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,573. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 432.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.88% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.